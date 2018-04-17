ACSD, ASAP, partners to hold pre-Prom DUI Simulation event at ACHS

The School Resource Unit of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and Allies For Substance Abuse Prevention of Anderson County (ASAP) will also be hosting a DUI Simulation Event for students at Anderson County High School, 130 Maverick Circle, on Friday, April 20th at 9:00 am. Using DUI simulation goggles while operating a golf cart, students will be able to see first-hand the effects of driving while under the influence.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, along with the police departments from Clinton, Rocky Top, Norris, and Oliver Springs will particpate, as well as the Anderson County EMS and the Rescue Squad, the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department, the Clinton Fire Department, and Lifestar, not to mention the several representatives of the Anderson County School System will be participating in this event.

The event will be held in the rear of the school in the parking lot behind the cafeteria.

The Lfestar medical helicopter landing is expected to occur at around 11 am. Lunch for students begins at 11:30am and according to the ACSD, most students will visit the event during lunch period.

Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention–or ASAP–of Anderson County is looking for volunteers to help out during Friday’s event. Volunteers are needed to help students with fatal vision goggle activity, collect pledges not to use drugs or alcohol via tablet and other general organization of students through the activities.

Please respond to Stacey@asapofanderson.org if you are available.