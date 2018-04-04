Accidental shooting injures one

An accidental shooting Monday night sent a Claxton man to UT Medical Center.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Mooncrest Lane shortly after 8 pm Monday in which dispatchers were told that one man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Deputy Kenneth Woods arrived and made contact with Phillip Bounds, who was being treated by EMS. Bounds told Deputy Woods that he had been putting on his pants when he dropped the, causing the .380-caliber pistol in his pocket to discharge, striking him in the lower right side of his stomach. Bounds was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar after being transported by EMS to the Claxton Ball Field.

Woods investigated the scene and determined that the shooting was accidental, rendered the gun safe and left it in the house.

Bounds was listed in stable condition at UT Medical Center as of Wednesday morning, according to hospital spokespeople.