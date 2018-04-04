Home / Featured / Accidental shooting injures one

Accidental shooting injures one

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 99 Views

An accidental shooting Monday night sent a Claxton man to UT Medical Center.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Mooncrest Lane shortly after 8 pm Monday in which dispatchers were told that one man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Deputy Kenneth Woods arrived and made contact with Phillip Bounds, who was being treated by EMS. Bounds told Deputy Woods that he had been putting on his pants when he dropped the, causing the .380-caliber pistol in his pocket to discharge, striking him in the lower right side of his stomach. Bounds was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar after being transported by EMS to the Claxton Ball Field.

Woods investigated the scene and determined that the shooting was accidental, rendered the gun safe and left it in the house.

Bounds was listed in stable condition at UT Medical Center as of Wednesday morning, according to hospital spokespeople.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

WYSH makes official request for ‘breach’ report

WYSH has made an official request through Chief Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Lucas to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved