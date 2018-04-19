Home / Local News / AC Democrats holding forum in Oak Ridge

AC Democrats holding forum in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 6 hours ago

The Anderson County Democratic Party will hold a candidate forum in Oak Ridge tonight (Thursday April 19th) from 6 to 8 pm at Oak Valley Baptist Church.

Candidates expected to attend include Ebony Capshaw, Richard Dawson, Mark Lucas, Alden Souza, and Nathaniel Varner.

Capshaw and Lucas are both unopposed in the May 1st primary for Anderson County Democrats. Capshaw is running for Anderson County Trustee, and Lucas is running for Anderson County Sheriff.

After the May 1st elections, they will face the winners of the Republican Party primaries, early voting for which is already also underway, in the August 2nd county general election for Trustee and Sheriff.

Dawson and Varner are running against each other in the August 2 state Democratic primary election for the Tennessee House of Representatives in District 33, and the winner of that election will face incumbent Republican John Ragan in the November 6th state general election.

The candidates will give short presentations, answer questions, and talk one-on-one with those who attend.

