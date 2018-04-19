Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Democratic HQ now open in Clinton

Jim Harris

Anderson County Democrats have a new home in Clinton. The Party officially opened its doors last week at their headquarters located at 125 Leinart St., Suite 3.

The 75 or so people who attended the Grand Opening had the opportunity to hear candidates speak and to have conversations about important Anderson County issues.

On hand to address the crowd were Democratic candidates Ebony Capshaw, (Trustee); Nathaniel Varner, (TN House 33); Richard Dawson, (TN House 33); and Cassandra Mitchell, (TN House 36.) Also on hand to speak was Bob Jameson, who is running for County Commission in District 2. The public can visit the Headquarters to learn more about the Democratic platform, how to help candidates win seats, local policy issues, voter registration, purchase support items, and so much more.

Hours of operation are weekdays from 10 am to 3 pm.

The office will remain open until after the November elections.

To learn more about the Anderson County Democratic Party, go on line to www.facebook.com/ AndersonCountyTNDemocrats or www.andersoncountydemocraticparty.com.

