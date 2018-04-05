5-County Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK coming May 5th to Oak Ridge

The Five-County Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK will be held on Saturday May 5th at the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Participants and volunteers from Anderson, Campbell, Morgan, Roane and Scott counties will be able to enjoy some live musical entertainment, free food, door prizes, and fun for all ages.

The Walk is both family- and pet-friendly! In fact, your pets can compete for prizes for “Best Dressed,” “Most Purple” and for Mascot Challenge.

The WALK is symbolic and optional and the distance is approximately 1 mile.

For more information, contact Kay Watson or Amanda Armstrong at 865-544-6288 or by email at kay.watson@TNalz.org or amanda.armstrong@TNalz.org.

Activities and registration on the 5th open at 9 am, with the Opening Ceremonies at 10 am and a Ribbon-cutting that will begin the WALK 11 am.

Teams are the heart of what makes the Alzheimer’s WALK so successful. Families, businesses, churches, organizations and school groups build teams to honor those who have been touched by Alzheimer’s.Team captains and co-captains are the volunteer leaders who build excitement and help teams meet their fundraising goals. They motivate and encourage co-workers, friends and family to join their team and work to promote the Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK. Take the First Steps to Team Up Today!

Step 1: Sign Up!

Step 2: FUNdraise & WALK Together!

Step 3: Ask 3 People to Join You

Volunteer

Help on WALK day in your community! We count on volunteers to help set up, clean up, take photos, plus register, feed, and direct WALKers. You’ll find the option to volunteer under each WALK registration type.

Find out much, much more, including how to sign up and more information on forming a team, visit https://www.alztennessee.org/