Home / Featured / 4 injured in Morgan shooting

4 injured in Morgan shooting

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

Four people were injured in a Sunday evening shooting in Wartburg, according to the TBI.

Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an apartment complex on South Kingston Street at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.

Few details have been released as far as what happened that led to the shooting, but investigators say two men were treated at the scene and released. Two others were taken to UT Medical center for treatment.

The TBI says that one person was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

As soon as the names of those involved are released, we will pass that information along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Join our sister station, Praise 96.3, for their annual Spring Living Celebration, featuring Speaker Gary Christian and the Triumphant Quartet

Our sister station, Praise 96.3, is excited to announce that Speaker Gary Christian, father or …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved