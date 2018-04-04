4 injured in Morgan shooting

Four people were injured in a Sunday evening shooting in Wartburg, according to the TBI.

Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an apartment complex on South Kingston Street at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.

Few details have been released as far as what happened that led to the shooting, but investigators say two men were treated at the scene and released. Two others were taken to UT Medical center for treatment.

The TBI says that one person was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

As soon as the names of those involved are released, we will pass that information along to you.