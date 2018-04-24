SAC Baseball tournament back at Smokies Stadium

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies will host the 2018 Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference Baseball Championship at Smokies Stadium starting on Thursday, April 26 at Smokies Stadium.

The Catawba Indians captured their sixth-straight South Atlantic Conference Regular Season Championship with a 2-1 series win over Wingate on Saturday (April 21) evening. With the crown, Catawba has earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference Baseball Championship. Catawba finished the season with a 19-8 League record.

Wingate earned the No. 2 seed with a 17-10 record in SAC play. Carson-Newman received the No. 3 seed with a 16-11 record in conference, and Lincoln Memorial picked up the No. 4 seed with a SAC record of 15-12. Lenoir-Rhyne, Newberry and Tusculum each finished conference play with records of 13-14. Each team was had a record of 3-3 versus the other two, so the tiebreaker used to determine seeding was each team’s record versus top-seeded Catawba. With a record of 2-1 against the Catawba Indians, Lenoir-Rhyne earned the No. 5 seed, while Newberry took the No. 6 seed and Tusculum earned the No. 7 seed by virtue of the Wolves 2-1 record versus Pioneers. Rounding out the field of eight is Anderson at the No. 8 seed with a SAC record of 12-15.

The 2018 South Atlantic Conference Baseball Championship will be played at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn. and will get underway on Thursday, April 26. Thursday’s games will be single elimination, while the double-elimination portion of the Championship will be played Friday, April 27-Monday, April 30. Below is the Championship schedule.

Thursday, April 26 (at Kodak, Tenn.)

#5 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. #8 Anderson, 4:30pm

#6 Newberry vs. #7 Tusculum, 7:30pm

Friday, April 27 (at Kodak, Tenn.)

#1 Catawba vs. lowest seed from GM 1 & 2, Noon

#2 Wingate vs. highest seed from GM 1 & 2, 3:45pm

#3 Carson-Newman vs. #4 Lincoln Memorial, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 28 (at Kodak, Tenn.)

GM 3 loser vs. GM 4 loser, Noon

GM 3 winner vs. GM 5 loser, 3:45pm

GM 4 winner vs. GM 5 winner,7:30pm

Sunday, April 29 (at Kodak, Tenn.)

GM 7 winner vs. GM 8 winner, Noon

GM 6 winner vs. GM 8 loser, 3:45pm

GM 10 winner vs. GM 9 loser, 7:30pm

Monday, April 30 (at Kodak, Tenn.)

GM 9 winner vs. GM 11 winner, 1:00pm

if necessary, 4:00pm