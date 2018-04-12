(Press release, submitted) First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Of Oak Ridge announced today the 12th Annual Family Kite Festival on Saturday April 21, 2018 beginning at 12 Noon until 4 PM on the front lawn of the church located at 127 Lafayette Drive, Oak Ridge, TN 37831 on the corner of Lafayette Drive and Laboratory Road.

The 12th Annual Family Kite Festival is totally free with free registration, treats, water and a free Family Kite Festival Kite Workshop beginning at 12 Noon where kids and parents can build and decorate their own kite with free supplies and kit builder instructors provided by the event staff. Each Kite Kit includes plastic kite, sticks, kite tail & handle with string. Plus, every participant will receive a 12th Annual Family Kite Festival Certificate Of Participation.

All children and parents need to do is contact First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Of Oak Ridge at 483-8433 any weekday between 9AM until 3PM and register for the event and kite workshop. Pre-registration is recommended to insure availability of Kite Workshop supplies the day of event.

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been part of the Oak Ridge Community since 1953 and we look forward to presenting this exciting family event to the entire community.

Contact Carol Williams at 865-483-8433 for more information or online at www.1stcpc.org