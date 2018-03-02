Yeager weighs in on Jones controversy

Anderson County Law Director Jay Yeager has been the subject of some conversation over the past couple of weeks following the bombshell release of allegations of sexual harassment on the part of Circuit Court Clerk William Jones. The conversations have tended to focus on what the Law Director knew, and when he knew it–similar questions that have swirled around several other county government officials.

In an email Thursday to WYSH, Yeager writes that “I did not know of the 2015 sexual harassment allegation regarding Mr. Jones because Russell was instructed not to tell me and he followed those orders from his direct superior, the mayor. I knew nothing of the incident until briefed in September of 2017. I knew nothing of the 2016 incident where the husband went to the mayor and made additional allegations, and neither did HR because the mayor did not tell my office or HR.”

Responding to questions about whether or not the matter was covered up for political reasons, Yeager writes, “I take this job very seriously, and I will never cover-up any allegations of a criminal nature; my past history clearly shows this,” but added that “I do not investigate alleged criminal violations because I am not a law enforcement agency and I do not have the resources.”

He also tried to clarify recent comments made by former HR Director Russell Bearden concerning Bearden’s statement that he had been “working with” Yeager and the TBI on a sexual harassment investigation by stating that as is normal procedure for his office, when he learned of “allegations of of a criminal nature,” he contacted the appropriate investigative agency.

Included in that response was a copy of a sworn affidavit given Tuesday by Bearden, in which he repeated his assertions from a September 2017 affidavit concerning an incident that allegedly occurred in May of 2015 that the “complaint was investigated and reported to Ms. Terry Frank, Anderson County Mayor, who was also my direct supervisor. Mayor Frank informed me that there was nothing she could do about his behavior.” He also states that while the mayor agreed that Jones needed to be sent for “very harsh” training from a law firm in Nashville, Bearden also states that “Mayor Frank specifically told me not to contact the Law Director because he would do nothing but cause a political storm.”

Jones refused that training, according to Bearden’s statement, and he complied with the mayor’s alleged orders to not share the information with the Law Director or then-Commission Chairman Steve Emert.

Bearden says that in August of last year, he received a detailed complaint of sexual harassment from another employee of Jones, which led to the broader investigation that resulted in what Yeager calls “supporting evidence [that] appears credible” in the form of four sworn statements to a court reporter, three sworn affidavits and two other handwritten statements. Yeager calls the evidence “persuasive and not fabricated.”

Bearden also said this week that 2017 was when he found out about a meeting between Mayor Frank and the husband of one of the accusers that we are also reporting on, stating that the mayor “never informed the HR office of the allegations” and that it was while taking statements from the couple, that the much-discussed anonymous letter detailing allegations of “widespread abuse” in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office was deliveres, which is when he says that he contacted Yeager’s office for guidance.

Yeager told HR to complete their interviews and obtain sworn statements from the alleged victims and to remove a woman identified only as Victim #2 to be removed from the office due to “retaliation and abuse,” which Bearden said was done immediately.

Jones is opposed in the May 1st Republican primary by former County Mayor Rex Lynch.

Yeager’s email also states that two more women have come forward since last week’s resolution was passed to accuse Jones of wrongdoing.

Yeager writes: “Some question the timing but there’s never a good time for anything of this magnitude. The truth is these cases take time, must be thorough and include multiple decision-makers along the way. The cases are very sensitive and difficult in general, not to mention the ever-present constitutional rights of the parties involved. Add the political overlay and many times you find a no win situation.”

The County Commission unanimously voted February 20th to censure Jones and ask him to resign. He says he has no plans to resign and “categorically” denies the accusations against him, saying that he is guilty only of some “minor offensive jokes,”and calling the allegations “politically-motivated.” Jones has agreed to appear on WYSH’s “Ask Your Neighbor” program on Wednesday March 7th, to address the allegations against him and to tell his side of the story.

WYSH is also pressing the Law Director’s Office and the HR office for more documents relative to the scandal, and will share details as we get them.