XFS: Logano takes checkers in So Cal

(MRN) Team Penske’s Joey Logano crushed the X-finity Series field on Saturday, leading all but eleven of the 150 laps to claim victory at Auto Club Speedway. Logano started from the front row alongside rookie pole winner Christopher Bell, grabbed his first lead just five laps into the race, swept the first two stages and beat runner-up Justin Allgaier to the checkered flag by one-point-four seconds in collecting his twenty-ninth win. Logano’s the fourth Monster Energy Series regular to win this season through the first five X-finity Series races – joining Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski. Points leader Elliott Sadler finished third on Saturday with Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric completing the top five. Tyler Reddick – the only X-finity Series regular to win this season (at Daytona) – ran seventh at A-C-S. Bell finished twenty-first after leading only the first four laps.

There were just six lead changes, tying the track record for the fewest in a race that was set in 2009.

Top 10 Finishers in the Roseanne 300

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Joey Logano (2) 139

2. Justin Allgaier (6) 2

3. Elliott Sadler (11) 4

4. Austin Dillon (19) —

5. Daniel Hemric (5) —

6. Cole Custer (4) —

7. Tyler Reddick (R) (16) —

8. Matt Tifft (20) —

9. Ryan Preece (8) —

10. Ross Chastain (13) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 5 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 199 —-

2. Tyler Reddick (R) 195 -4

3. Justin Allgaier 194 -5

4. Christopher Bell (R) 172 -27

5. Daniel Hemric 169 -30

6. Cole Custer 144 -55

7. Spencer Gallagher 143 -56

8. Ryan Truex 140 -59

9. Brandon Jones 139 -60

10. Matt Tifft 132 -67