XFS: Keselowski stands tall in desert

(MRN) Brad Keselowski took his final lead of the race twenty-two laps from the finish and kept the Number-22 Team Penske Ford in front the rest of the way to claim victory on Saturday at I-S-M Raceway in Phoenix. Keselowski started on the front row, finished third in the opening stage and led a total of sixty-six laps – beating runner-up Justin Allgaier to the checkered flag by a half-second. Kyle Busch finished third with rookie Christopher Bell and Jamie McMurray completing the top five. Allgaier was seeking his second straight spring win on the one-mile desert oval but fell one spot short. He started from the pole, won the first stage and led a race-high seventy-six laps en route to his second-place finish.

Keselowski’s win gives Monster Energy Series drivers three straight victories in the X-finity Series this season. Kevin Harvick won in Atlanta and Kyle Larson was victorious in Las Vegas.

Saturday’s race included ten lead changes among six drivers. There were four cautions for twenty-four laps.

Top 10 Finishers in the DC Solar 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Brad Keselowski (2) 66

2. Justin Allgaier (Pole) 76

3. Kyle Busch (5) 39

4. Christopher Bell (R) (4) 5

5. Jamie McMurray (6) —

6. Daniel Hemric (8) —

7. Matt Tifft (9) —

8. Cole Custer (3) —

9. Elliott Sadler (24) —

10. Tyler Reddick (R) (40) 6

Unofficial Point Standings – After 4 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 151 —-

2. Tyler Reddick (R) 150 -1

3. Justin Allgaier 144 -7

4. Christopher Bell (R) 143 -8

5. Daniel Hemric 130 -21

6. Spencer Gallagher 117 -34

7. Brandon Jones 115 -36

8. Ryan Truex 114 -37

9. Ryan Reed 107 -44

10. Matt Tifft 103 -48