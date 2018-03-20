William (Bill) Stow, age 83, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his home with his loving wife, Sue and his family by his side. He was born July 22, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Tennessee at a young age. He has been a resident of Roane County for over 55 years and a minister most of his adult life. Bill was associated with Harriman Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. He enjoyed baking as a hobby. Preceded in death by his parents, William & Mildred Rittner Stow.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 52 years Sue Stow of Harriman

Brother Charles Stow of Bentonville, AK

Sisters Helen Bridgman & husband, Allen of Harriman

Alice Young of Harriman

Nieces & Nephews Dennis Bridgman of Harriman

Crystal & Greg Miller of Harriman

Tim Stow of Bentonville, AK

Tom & LaDonna Stow of Bentonville, AK

Great-nieces & nephews Wesley & Miranda Miller of Smyrna

Aaron Miller of Harriman

Morgan Miller of Harriman

Several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, also a host of extended family members and friends

Funeral service will be held 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Harriman Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Sterling Kaufman presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.