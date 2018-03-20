Home / Obituaries / William (Bill) Stow, age 83, of Harriman

William (Bill) Stow, age 83, of Harriman

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

William (Bill) Stow, age 83, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his home with his loving wife, Sue and his family by his side. He was born July 22, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Tennessee at a young age. He has been a resident of Roane County for over 55 years and a minister most of his adult life. Bill was associated with Harriman Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. He enjoyed baking as a hobby. Preceded in death by his parents, William & Mildred Rittner Stow.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 52 years Sue Stow of Harriman

Brother Charles Stow of Bentonville, AK

Sisters Helen Bridgman & husband, Allen of Harriman

Alice Young of Harriman

Nieces & Nephews Dennis Bridgman of Harriman

Crystal & Greg Miller of Harriman

Tim Stow of Bentonville, AK

Tom & LaDonna Stow of Bentonville, AK

Great-nieces & nephews Wesley & Miranda Miller of Smyrna

Aaron Miller of Harriman

Morgan Miller of Harriman

Several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, also a host of extended family members and friends

Funeral service will be held 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Harriman Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Sterling Kaufman presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mildred (Millie) H. Harris Currier, age 70, of Lake City

Mildred (Millie) H. Harris Currier, age 70, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved