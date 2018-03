William (Bill) John Ferrell, age 75 of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

The family will receive friends 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Clinton. Funeral service will immediately follow with Rev. Clifford Fraker and Rev. Verlin Langford officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.