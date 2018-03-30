William (Bill) James Walters, age 74, of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born October 30, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. Bill was a member of Courts of Praise Church in Harriman. He had worked for 26 years as a Machinist in Michigan, Florida and Oak Ridge before retiring. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Alfonso & Anna Brown Glennie Walters.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife Mary Ann Merlo Walters of Oak Ridge

Children Elizabeth Bell & husband, Jim of St. Cloud, MN

Christine Mattage & husband, John of Largo, FL

Step-daughters Alicia Jean Milest & husband, Doug of Carlton, MI

Jacqueline Gaines & husband, Lee of Newport, MI

Grandchildren Louis Tsonos, John Tsonos, Elemi Tsonos, Shawn Hall,

Sabrina Newsome & husband, Josh, Melissa Mastey, Mitchelle Mastey

and Justin Mastey.

13 Great-grandchildren

Brother Thomas Walters & wife, Patricia of Davenport, FL

Very special family friend, Kathy Diane Mahathy of Oak Ridge

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018. Graveside service will be held 2:30 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Nick Hill officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.