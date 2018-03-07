Home / Obituaries / William “Bill” Gingery, age 61 of Powell

William “Bill” Gingery, age 61 of Powell passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Fort Sanders Regional. Bill was very devout in his Catholic faith and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and attended St. Therese Catholic Church and Albert the Great Catholic Church. For 17 years he worked at Key Safety Systems in Knoxville as an electrician. The most important thing in his life was his family and the Lord. Throughout his life he loved fishing, camping and playing games with his family. Bill was a veteran of the United States Navy. Preceded in death by his father, Raymond Gingery and his sister, Sharon Wasson.

He is survived by:

Loving wife……………           Melody Gingery of Powell

Daughter…………….. Melissa Reynolds & husband Todd of Clinton

Son……………………..             Bradley Gingery & wife Amber of Powell

Mother………………              Ruthann Gingery of IN

Grandchildren…….              Maddisyn and Mason Reynolds

                  Lilly and Kaitlyn Gingery

Brother……………….             Richard Gingery & wife Sonja of IN

Sisters……………………          Diane Osborn & husband Bob of IN

                  Susie Moore & husband Kirk of MI

                  Mary Hamman & husband Jeff of IN

Sister-in-law……..                Monica Frazier of KS

Several nieces and nephews

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 9, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His Funeral Mass will be 2:30 pmSaturday at St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton. Bill’s graveside will immediately follow at the Woodhaven Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

