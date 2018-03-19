Home / Featured / Two warrants served in LaFollette

Two warrants served in LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Late last week, LaFollette Police and officers from the Drug Task Force served a pair of search warrants connected to a months-long investigation into the sale of prescription narcotics and marijuana.

Thursday morning, a warrant was served at a home on South 8th Street in LaFollette and resulted in the arrest of one person.

The second warrant was served early Friday morning at a home on East Beech Street and there, officers reported seizing drugs, weapons, and a vehicle related to the investigation.

Christopher Fontana was arrested at the Beech Street home and charged with drug possession, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and with violating a drug-free school zone.

A woman identified as Carolyn Cornett was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP reminds St. Patty’s Day celebrants to buckle up, drive sober

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reminds motorists to buckle up and drive sober during the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved