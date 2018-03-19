Two warrants served in LaFollette

Late last week, LaFollette Police and officers from the Drug Task Force served a pair of search warrants connected to a months-long investigation into the sale of prescription narcotics and marijuana.

Thursday morning, a warrant was served at a home on South 8th Street in LaFollette and resulted in the arrest of one person.

The second warrant was served early Friday morning at a home on East Beech Street and there, officers reported seizing drugs, weapons, and a vehicle related to the investigation.

Christopher Fontana was arrested at the Beech Street home and charged with drug possession, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and with violating a drug-free school zone.

A woman identified as Carolyn Cornett was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.