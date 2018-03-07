Home / Featured / Two facing charges after alleged robbery
Jim Harris

Two people are facing charges after an alleged robbery in Rocky Top last month.

50-year-old Michael Rodney Sharp and 29-year-old Stephanie Jean Hoskins are both charged with aggravated robbery after an incident alleged to have occurred on February 22nd when the victim says she and her mother went to a home on Bolin Road to look at a car for sale.

While she was talking to Sharp, the victim said, Hoskins hit her in the back of the head with a stick and knocked her out for about five minutes, according to her statement to deputies.

When she regained consciousness, she was missing $2,053 in cash and four prescriptions that she had filled that day.

Sharp allegedly sent Hoskins away and helped the victim look for her missing items, but soon the victim and her mother got into an argument with Sharp, who allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired it one time.

The victim and her mother told investigators that they then fled the scene and returned home, where they called 911.

The victim and her mother identified Sharp and Hoskins in photo lineups, the affidavits said, and they were arrested Tuesday, February 27.

Stephanie Jean Hoskins (ACSD)

Hoskins, who was also cited for failing to appear, remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $80,000 as of this morning (Wednesday March 7th).

Sharp was released on a $75,000 bond shortly after his arrest.

Sharp and Hoskins have court dates set for March 7 in Anderson County General Sessions Court in Clinton.

