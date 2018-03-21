Home / Local News / Two arrested on warrants after traffic stop

Two arrested on warrants after traffic stop

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 214 Views

A traffic stop Friday resulted in two people being taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Officer Dustin Hensley reported that he had been running radar on South Seivers Boulevard when he clocked a Ford ranger doing 50 miles an hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone and pulled the driver over.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Randy Lee Green of Corryton, told Hensley that he had no valid driver’s license or proff of insurance. Hensley ran Green and his passenger, 27-year-old Daniel Dewayne Cordell of Harriman’s names through dispatch and was informed both men had active warrants for their arrests.

Green was found to have a revoked license following a 2013 DUI conviction in Roane County and three active warrants for his arrest in Roane County: two for failure to appear and one for a probation violation.

Cordell had one warrant for his arrest from Anderson County for failure to appear as well as two in Roane County for violating his probation.

While the men were being taken into custody, Hensley patted Green down and reported finding a small plastic bag with what is believed to be marijuana in a front pants pocket.

The vehicle was seized and both men were taken to the Anderson County Jail without incident.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rocky Top PD searching for female truck thief

Rocky Top Police are searching for a female car thief. According to the RTPD’s Facebook …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved