Two arrested on warrants after traffic stop

A traffic stop Friday resulted in two people being taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Officer Dustin Hensley reported that he had been running radar on South Seivers Boulevard when he clocked a Ford ranger doing 50 miles an hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone and pulled the driver over.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Randy Lee Green of Corryton, told Hensley that he had no valid driver’s license or proff of insurance. Hensley ran Green and his passenger, 27-year-old Daniel Dewayne Cordell of Harriman’s names through dispatch and was informed both men had active warrants for their arrests.

Green was found to have a revoked license following a 2013 DUI conviction in Roane County and three active warrants for his arrest in Roane County: two for failure to appear and one for a probation violation.

Cordell had one warrant for his arrest from Anderson County for failure to appear as well as two in Roane County for violating his probation.

While the men were being taken into custody, Hensley patted Green down and reported finding a small plastic bag with what is believed to be marijuana in a front pants pocket.

The vehicle was seized and both men were taken to the Anderson County Jail without incident.