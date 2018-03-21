Home / Community Bulletin Board / TVA to lower Melton Hill Reservoir levels

TVA to lower Melton Hill Reservoir levels

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 40 Views

TVA has announced that it will temporarily lower the water level of Melton Hill Reservoir from Saturday, March 24, through Saturday, April 7, to allow property owners to repair docks, stabilize shoreline, and pick up litter.

The reservoir’s water level will be held between 790 and 792 feet above sea level—about two to four feet below its current level—during this period. The exact rate of the drawdown will depend on weather conditions and may vary with rainfall amounts, a press release said.

Melton Hill will be returned to its normal winter elevation of 794 feet beginning on April 8.

The shoreline maintenance is an annual event.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rocky Top PD searching for female truck thief

Rocky Top Police are searching for a female car thief. According to the RTPD’s Facebook …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved