Train cars cause traffic issues in OS

Mechanical issues led to CSX train cars blocking East Tri-County Boulevard at the intersection of Hannah Drive and Edmonds Drive for a couple of hours on Thursday.

Oliver Springs Police began receiving calls about the stopped cars on the railroad crossing there shortly before 6 pm and looked into it. CSX told police that crews had been working on some train cars in the area and had discovered a mechanical issue that needed to be addressed immediately.

The crossing was cleared by 8:00 pm Thursday.