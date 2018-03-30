Home / Local News / Train cars cause traffic issues in OS

Train cars cause traffic issues in OS

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Mechanical issues led to CSX train cars blocking East Tri-County Boulevard at the intersection of Hannah Drive and Edmonds Drive for a couple of hours on Thursday.

Oliver Springs Police began receiving calls about the stopped cars on the railroad crossing there shortly before 6 pm and looked into it. CSX told police that crews had been working on some train cars in the area and had discovered a mechanical issue that needed to be addressed immediately.

The crossing was cleared by 8:00 pm Thursday.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Haslam approves school safety working group’s recommendations

On Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced his approval of the recommendations of a school safety …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved