THSO, others to kick off SAFE campaign

On Monday, March 12, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will be joined by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Lenoir City Police Department, the Rocky Top Police Department, the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and other traffic safety partners for an event to promote the THSO’s Seatbelts Are For Everyone (SAFE) campaign, which runs from February 1 to August 1, 2018.

“In 2016, Tennessee’s average seatbelt usage rate was 88.95 percent,” said Steve Dillard, East Tennessee Law Enforcement Liaison for the THSO. “Last year, the state’s usage rate decreased to 88.51 percent. Our goal this year is to achieve 100 percent seatbelt usage across Tennessee through the SAFE campaign and other occupant-protection initiatives.”

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Knoxville West on Cedar Bluff Road at 9134 Executive Park Drive Knoxville, TN.