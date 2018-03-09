Home / Local News / THSO, others to kick off SAFE campaign

THSO, others to kick off SAFE campaign

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

On Monday, March 12, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will be joined by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Lenoir City Police Department, the Rocky Top Police Department, the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and other traffic safety partners for an event to promote the THSO’s Seatbelts Are For Everyone (SAFE) campaign, which runs from February 1 to August 1, 2018.

“In 2016, Tennessee’s average seatbelt usage rate was 88.95 percent,” said Steve Dillard, East Tennessee Law Enforcement Liaison for the THSO. “Last year, the state’s usage rate decreased to 88.51 percent. Our goal this year is to achieve 100 percent seatbelt usage across Tennessee through the SAFE campaign and other occupant-protection initiatives.”

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Knoxville West on Cedar Bluff Road at 9134 Executive Park Drive Knoxville, TN.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jones files ethics complaint, lawsuit; Lynch denies involvement in release of info

As we continue to follow the controversy surrounding Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved