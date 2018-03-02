THP Trooper cleared of criminal conduct

The 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office has cleared a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper of any criminal misconduct in a pair of traffic stops in August of last year that led a woman to file a lawsuit.

DA Jared Effler said in a release issued Thursday that while Trooper Isiaiah Lloyd’s “actions were inconsistent with his training…[prosecutors] do not believe that Trroper Lloyd’s actions during his encounters with [Patricia] Wilson in Campbell County on August 16, 2017 form the basis for any criminal charge against him.”

The lawsuit alleges that on August 16th, 2017, Trooper Lloyd pulled Wilson over for not wearing her seat belt on I-75 South in Campbell County. The lawsuit claims that Lloyd ordered the woman out of the car, had her place her hands on the hood of his cruiser, and then touched her inappropriately.

The lawsuit claims he “ran his hands around Plaintiff’s waistline with his fingers inside her panties touching her buttocks and her public area.” It claims Wilson was under the total control and dominion of Lloyd because of his authority as a law enforcement officer.

She claimed she was afraid of what he would do if she protested his actions.

The suit states he gave her a ticket for driving without a seat belt.

The lawsuit then alleges that she was stopped by Lloyd again three hours later while she was on her way home from work,.

According to the lawsuit, Trooper Lloyd claimed he was stopping her for a window tint violation but the complaint states that the windows were in the same condition as they were during the first stop.

The woman had her two children, ages 8 and 3, with her at the time of the second stop.

Lloyd allegedly told Wilson that they “have to stop meeting like this”.

She was released again, this time without a citation, the suit claims.

The suit seeks $100,000 for suffering severe mental and emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of enjoyment of her minor child, fear and distrust of law enforcement, and incurred attorney fees.

Last month, THP Colonel Tracy Trott said “After careful consideration and review, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Command Staff has advised me that Trooper Isaiah Lloyd conducted this traffic stop in a professional manner in an effort to protect the motoring public,” adding that the command staff had reviewed footage of the stop several times to see if he inappropriately touched Wilson.

“It appears that Trooper Lloyd conducted a search for contraband instead of a pat-down for weapons, said Trott in the statement. “The technique that Trooper Lloyd used during the traffic stop will be addressed internally.”

Lloyd was cleared to return to active duty immediately.

The DA’s office says that the pending seat belt violation against Wilson has been dismissed.