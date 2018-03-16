Home / Featured / THP reminds St. Patty’s Day celebrants to buckle up, drive sober

THP reminds St. Patty’s Day celebrants to buckle up, drive sober

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 40 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reminds motorists to buckle up and drive sober during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.  State troopers will utilize traffic safety enforcement tools including saturation patrols and sobriety and seat belt checkpoints, to help reduce serious injury and fatal crashes during the holiday weekend.  The St. Patrick’s Day holiday enforcement period starts at midnight, Saturday, March 17, and ends on March 18 at 11:59 p.m.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the unofficial kickoff to spring and spring break celebrations,” said Colonel Tracy Trott.  “The THP will have enforcement activities planned throughout the weekend.  Our enforcement efforts will focus on traffic violations that are hazardous.  We will not tolerate driving reckless or under the influence.  These actions endanger yourself as well as others.  We have a responsibility to ensure the public’s safety, and we hope our visibility and enforcement techniques will encourage motorists to obey traffic laws.”

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period, the THP made 103 impaired driving arrests statewide.

Seven people died in traffic crashes during the holiday period.  Four of those fatalities were alcohol related.  State troopers have made 1,434 DUI arrests this year.

In 2018, preliminary statistics indicate that 162 people have died on Tennessee roads, compared to 187 fatalities during the same time period in 2017.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge’s Eby one step closer to state BOE

(Yager press release) The Senate Education committee voted Wednesday in favor of a resolution sponsored by Senator …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved