THP: One killed in two-car crash Tuesday in Claxton

NOTE: The headline of this story has been changed to reflect that the accident occurred on Tuesday, and not Wednesday.

An elderly Clinton man was killed in a two-car accident Tuesday afternoon on Clinton Highway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 86-year-old Fred Lay had been driving a 2005 Mercury Sable east on Bull Run Road just before 5 pm Tuesday when he made a turn into the southbound lanes of Clinton Highway and into the path of a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer SUV driven by 27-year-old Marissa McCormick of Powell, who was unable to avoid a collision.

Lay was killed in the crash while McCormick was uninjured.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and troopers reported that drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the deadly accident. Blood tests were ordered as is standard procedure in fatal accidents. No citations were issued and no criminal charges filed.

In addition to the THP, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, EMS and rescue Squad responded to the scene as did crews from the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department.

That stretch of Clinton Highway was shut down for about three hours while crews investigated the wreck and cleared the scene.