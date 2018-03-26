THP: One dead, one injured in Oliver Springs crash

One man was killed and one teenager was injured in a Sunday night crash in Morgan County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the accident, which occurred at around 8:15 pm Sunday on Highway 62 in the Morgan County section of Oliver Springs.

Troopers reported that 44-year-old Anthony” Marty” Maston had been headed north on Highway 62 when his SUV crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a car driven by a 17-year-old girl.

Maston died at the scene, while the 17-year-old driver, identified as Micah Moore of Oliver Springs, was injured. A 16-year-old boy, Peyton Hutcherson of Petros, riding with her was not hurt, according to the THP.

Troopers reported that none of the three occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts and the trooper noted that they likely could have a made a difference in the outcome of the crash. The THP has requested blood tests for drugs and alcohol as is standard procedure in fatal traffic accidents in Tennessee.

No citations were issued and no criminal charges were filed.

Maston was the cousin of BBB-TV owner/manager Brad Jones and once served as co-host of the station’s Friday Night Scoreboard Show. He was also a longtime referee for youth sports in the area.