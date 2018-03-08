Home / Obituaries / The Reverend Doctor David C. Sharp, age 86, of Knoxville

The Reverend Doctor David C. Sharp, age 86, of Knoxville

The Reverend Doctor David C. Sharp, age 86, of Knoxville, died on March 7, 2018. He was born in Lafollette, TN to the late James Fletcher and Ruby Chitwood Sharp. He was a retired Baptist minister and member of Ekklesia Blount in Maryville. He was pastor of churches in Texas and Tennessee, and interim pastor to several churches in the area. Additionally, he served on the Board of Trustees for Carson Newman and Belmont Universities and the Executive Board of the Tennessee Baptist Convention. He graduated from LaFollette High School, Carson Newman University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Emma Sample and Mary Sue Burnette; brothers, Jack and Mack Sharp; sister-in-law, Audrey Smith; and his son, Andrew Sharp.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Jean Brock; son, Dr. John Sharp; daughter-in-law, Whitney; and grandsons, Zachary, Eli and Simeon Sharp all of Knoxville; sister, Jean Forgy of Dayton, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

While family observance will be private, online condolences may be offered at www.holleygamble.com. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

