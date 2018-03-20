TDOT working to repair potholes

(TDOT press release) Winter weather extremes lead to an increase in potholes on state highways and bridges. Potholes form when moisture seeps into cracks in the pavement, then freezes and thaws causing the cracks to expand. The constant pounding of traffic loosens the pavement which causes it to crumble, creating potholes.

Severe swings in temperature followed by periods of rain are the perfect conditions for widespread potholes to form. Weather permitting, TDOT crews all over the state are patching potholes on a daily basis. During winter months, TDOT typically relies on a “cold mix” asphalt as a temporary fix. Now that the weather is getting warmer and “hot mix” asphalt plants are beginning to be operational, TDOT will be able to perform more permanent repairs.

TDOT estimates spending approximately $5.2 million on statewide pothole repair from July 1, 2017 through March 11, 2018. So far this year, we have performed and spent more revenue for pothole patching through the first week of March than we did the entire year last fiscal year.

Please WORK WITH US by moving over and slowing down when you see DOT crews working on the highways and bridges. Tennessee state law requires motorists to move over or slow down for emergency, maintenance and construction vehicles or face a fine of up to $500.

To report a pothole on a Tennessee interstate or state route, visit this site from TDOT’s website https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/tdot/maintenance/potholes.html. There, you’ll find answers to frequently asked questions, including how to report a pothole and how to file a damage claim with the Division of Claims Administration, an agency not associated with TDOT. Please note that your written notice of claim to the Division of Claims Administration should include any facts and details that are relevant to the claim. You must also provide documentation to support your request for damages.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family.