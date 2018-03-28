TDEC provides free energy education camp for K-12 educators

(TDEC press release) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s (TDEC) Office of Energy Programs announced today a free summer camp designed to give K-12 educators resources to teach energy conservation in the classroom.

“TDEC is happy to offer this resource to local educators,” said Molly Cripps, assistant commissioner of TDEC’s Office of Energy Programs. “Energy conservation has major impacts for our environment and our economy, and this is an important message to pass along to the next generation.”

The three-day educational session will take place on June 26-28 at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan. The camp will provide educators with information and resources needed to teach energy conservation and clean energy technology in the classroom. Sessions will also explore how to involve students in service-learning projects that promote environmental stewardship. All participants will receive $200 in educational materials and a certificate for professional development hours earned.

Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be provided with complementary lodging and meals. Applications are available online at https://www.tn.gov/environment/article/energy-k-12-tennessee-energy-education-network. The deadline to apply is April 20, 2018.

TDEC’s K-12 Energy Education Camp is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program.