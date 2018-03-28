Home / Featured / Stephens appointed to OR BOE
Jim Harris

Monday night the Oak Ridge School Board voted to appoint Benjamin Stephens to the seat being vacated by Vice Chair Robert Eby.

In February, Eby announced his resignation from the Oak Ridge School Board after learning that Governor Bill Haslam had nominated him to serve a five-year term on the Tennessee State Board of Education that will begin this Sunday April 1st. Eby’s resignation goes into effect on March 31st–this Saturday.

Stephens was nominated by Board Chair Keys Fillauer and appointed to serve through the August election. Whoever wins that election will serve through the November election, at which time the seat was due to be up for election anyway. The November winner will serve a four-year term.

Stephens is the manager of academic partnerships at Y-12 and has been involved in numerous community activities, including currently serving on the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission, and previously having collaborated with the School Board on several strategic plans.

State law prohibits an individual from serving on the State Board while also serving on a local School Board, so Eby announced his resignation

Eby had served as Vice Chair since 2009 and in the 1990s was the School Board Chairman.

Stephens could be sworn in as early as Monday April 2nd.

