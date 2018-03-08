State tourney underway at MTSU

Here is how Day One of the TSSAA Girls’ Division I Basketball Tournament played out on Wednesday.
AAA Quarterfinals: Bearden 77 Arlington 50…Riverdale 77 Ravenwood 50…Bradley Central 56 Daniel Boone 27…Houston 70 Mt. Juliet 54.
AAA Semifinals Friday: Bearden (29-7) vs. Riverdale (34-1)…Houston (27-5) vs. Bradley Central (33-0).
A: Greenfield 54 Pickett County 50…Huntingdon 44 Moore County 40.
A Semifinal Friday: Huntingdon vs. Greenfield.
A Quarterfinals Thursday: Unaka vs. Wartburg…Summertown vs. Dresden.
AA Quarterfinals Thursday: Alcoa vs. Westview…Cheatham County vs. Macon County…Upperman vs. East Nashville…Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Haywood.
