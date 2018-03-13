State Parks offering Spring hikes

(Tennessee State Parks release) Tennessee’s 56 State Parks are hosting free, guided hikes statewide on Saturday, March 24 to highlight the amenities and programming available during one of Tennessee’s most beautiful seasons.
“Our Rangers are trained to share the rich history of Tennessee’s public lands in a way that excites the imagination and leaves you wanting more,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill.
Park Rangers will lead guided hikes throughout the day that take visitors past scenic vistas, budding wildflowers and roaring waterfalls. Hikes will range from short, family-friendly walks to adventurous, all-day endeavors through a park’s most remote stretches.
Other statewide hikes Tennessee State Parks offers include National Trails Day in June, National Public Lands Day in September, After Thanksgiving Hikes in November and First Day Hikes in January.
For a full list of all planned hikes on March 24, visit https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/spring-hikes.
Cove Lake State Park Spring Hike 2018
March 24
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Join Ranger Rooker for an easy to moderate 1.5 mile round hike on Cove Lake’s Volunteer Loop Trail. The hike should take around 1 hour to complete. We will meet at the Cumberland Trail Parking Lot located on Bruce Gap Road near Cove Creek.
Meet at:
Cumberland Trail Parking Lot on Bruce Gap Road
Cove Lake State Park
Phone: (423) 566-9701
110 Cove Lake Lane
Caryville, TN 37714
Park Ranger Mark Rooker
Phone: 423-566-9701
Email: mark.rooker@tn.gov
Norris Dam State Park 2018 Signature Spring Wildflower Hike
March 24
1:00 – 3:00
Our guides will narrate as we hike along the cool Clinch River, one of the most diverse pathways of wildflower concentrations in the region. Meet at the River Bluff Trail entrance to begin this adventure.
Meet at:
River Bluff Trailhead
Norris Dam State Park
Phone: (865) 426-7461
125 Village Green Circle
Rocky Top, TN 37769
Park Ranger Mike Scott
Phone: 865-809-7900