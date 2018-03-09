State awards Work-Based Learning Grants to 10 systems, including AC & OR

Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced 10 new Work-Based Learning Grant recipients, awarding $250,000 in the program’s second round.

The grants will assist with the development or expansion of work-based learning programs that promote career awareness and student readiness in grades K-12. Work-Based Learning is an education strategy that provides students with experiences to learn and develop career and job skills.

“I want to congratulate the 10 recipients of the Work-Based Learning grants,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “School districts across the state are continuing to be a strong force in the education system by providing students with new innovative ideas to learn skills that better prepare them for the future workforce. With the help of these grants, school districts will be able to continue developing and implementing programs for career exploration and readiness.”

In January 2018, TNECD announced the 29 recipients of the Work-Based Learning grants in the program’s first round. TNECD has now awarded more than $950,000 to school districts that have designed programs to promote career skills and readiness among Tennessee students.

The communities and school districts selected in the second round include:

Anderson County Schools – Anderson County

Oak Ridge Schools – Anderson County

Claiborne County School District – Claiborne County

Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools – Davidson County

DeKalb County Board of Education – DeKalb County

Dyer County Schools – Dyer County

Dyersburg City Schools – Dyer County

Hamblen County Schools – Hamblen County

Marion County Board of Education – Marion County

Monroe County Schools – Monroe County

The Work-Based Learning grant program was developed by the Governor’s Rural Task Force and funded through the Rural Economic Opportunity Act of 2017. The REO Act combines funding for industrial site development, economic development training for elected officials as well as asset-based planning and supports Rural Task Force initiatives designed to develop sustainable growth in rural Tennessee communities.