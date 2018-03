High school spring sports get underway this week. Here is a look at how some area teams fared on Day One of the new season.

On the baseball diamond, Halls shut out Clinton 20-0, Oak Ridge squeaked by Anderson County 6-5, Powell knocked off Central 8-2 and Lookout Valley doubled up Rockwood 6-3.

On the softball diamond, the Clinton Lady Dragons started their season in style, clobbering Oak Ridge 16-1.