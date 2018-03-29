Smokies to host 4th annual Fandemonium event April 8th

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies have announced they will host their 4th annual Fandemonium. Fandemonium 2018 will take place onSunday, April 8, at Smokies Stadium. The event will run from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM and will be free for all attendees. Fans can RSVP in advance for a chance to win $50 stadium cash by visiting www.smokiesbaseball.com/Fandemonium. In addition, the first 500 people through the gates will receive a free ticket voucher to any April 2018 Smokies home game.

Fans will have access to the field to play catch. Attendees are encouraged to bring gloves and baseballs in order to play catch on the field. There will also be behind the scenes guided tours around Smokies Stadium including the brand new Smokies home team locker room, The Sensible Concrete Luxury Level, press box, private batting cages, and more. Attendees will also get a chance to try free food samples, and receive complimentary soft drinks and water.

Food samples available will include specialty items including Breakfast Sliders featuring Swaggerty’s Sausage and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Bush’s Best® Hot Dog & Bush’s Best® Nachos, Cheer Floats, Smoky Mountain Brewery Exclusive Brewmaster Special, Mrs. Grissom’s Buffalo Chicken Dip, Papa John’s Pizza, and Krispy Kreme Sundaes. Beer will also be for sale throughout the event.

The Smokies will be offering an in-person Fandemonium ticket package throughout the event which will be available from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, April 8. The package will feature four undated ticket vouchers for the 2018 season, one bobblehead, and four Smokies hats. Fans who purchase the package will have the option between an array of bobbleheads including Jake Arrieta, Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber, Javier Baez, Pat Summitt, Ryne Sandberg, and more! The choice of the bobbleheads will be first come first serve, as some of the choices have very limited quantities. The package will be featured for just $89 for Fandemonium attendees.

Fans will have the chance to take photos in front of the media backdrop, participate in on-field games with the Smokies Rally Crew, and enjoy inflatables for the kids. Fandemonium 2018 will also feature raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes that include giveaways, autographs, tickets, and more.

The event will also allow fans to pick up their season tickets and mini-plan packages, as well as an opportunity to speak face-to-face with the Smokies’ friendly sales staff. The GoTeez Locker Room will also be open to the public with new merchandise for the 2018 season. The Smokies will also be showing the Smokies vs. Mississippi Braves on the videoboard throughout the entire event.

The Smokies will commence their 2018 home campaign against the Jackson Generals on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.