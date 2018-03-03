Home / Obituaries / Shirley Sweat age 47 of Clinton

Shirley Sweat age 47 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 81 Views

Shirley Sweat age 47 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at her home.  She was a very loving wife, mother and the best grandmother anyone could have and cared deeply for her children and family that was important to her.  Shirley was very thoughtful and worried about others beside herself.  She was a great cook.

Shirley is preceded in death by her son, Jordan William Rhea Higgs; grandchildren, Alana Sean and Camden Sean.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill Sweat of Clinton, TN ; mother, Betty Sue Cartwright of Rome, GA; father, Doyle Barron of Dallas, GA; son, Joshua Barron of GA; daughters, Heather Higgs of GA, Ashley Sean of GA and Lauren Ashley Sweat of GA; brother, David Cartwright of GA; sisters, Candy Barron of GA and Sabrina Cartwright of GA; grandchildren, Sophira, Connor and Autumn Barron, Tyler and Camdon Sweat, Major Henderson, Cayden and Cayson (Maup) Sean.

Shirley’s family is having services for her in Dallas, GA.  Jones Mortuary was in charge of arrangements in Clinton, TN and Bensons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Dallas, GA.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

John Daniel Raines, age 46 of Lake City

John Daniel Raines, age 46 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 24, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved