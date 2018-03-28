Sherrie A. Brooks, age 52, of Clinton passed away on March 27, 2018 at her residence. Throughout her life she loved going to yard sales, singing, but most of all spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her father, Samuel Allison; brothers, James Edgar Cole and David Gibson.
She is survived by:
Husband…………. Sammy Brooks, Jr.
Sons……………….. Jonathan Hagan & wife Bianca
Daughter………. Santana Hagan & fiancé Jack
Grandchildren… Gabriel & Mason Hagan
Mother………….. Wilma Jean Allison
Sisters……………. Jeanetta Culberson
Brothers………… Fred Cole & wife Kathy
Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews
The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com