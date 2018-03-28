Home / Obituaries / Sherrie A. Brooks, age 52, of Clinton

Sherrie A. Brooks, age 52, of Clinton

Sherrie A. Brooks, age 52, of Clinton passed away on March 27, 2018 at her residence. Throughout her life she loved going to yard sales, singing, but most of all spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her father, Samuel Allison; brothers, James Edgar Cole and David Gibson.

She is survived by:

Husband………….     Sammy Brooks, Jr.

Sons………………..     Jonathan Hagan & wife Bianca

      Christopher Hagan

Daughter……….        Santana Hagan & fiancé Jack

Grandchildren…      Gabriel & Mason Hagan

Mother…………..       Wilma Jean Allison

Sisters…………….      Jeanetta Culberson

      Madge Anders

      Mary Bell & husband Mike

      Tudi Baker

Brothers…………       Fred Cole & wife Kathy

      Jeffery Cole & wife Berncia

Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews

 

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

