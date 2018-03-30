Home / Obituaries / Shelby Gene (Flop) Brown, age 81, of Clinton

Shelby Gene (Flop) Brown, age 81, of Clinton

Shelby Gene (Flop) Brown, age 81, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at his residence. Shelby was born in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Wilburn and Elsie Ward Brown on September 29, 1936. Shelby was a United States Army Veteran. He attended Graves Gap Baptist Church in Briceville and Loveland Baptist Church in Knoxville. Shelby owned Consolidated Tank and Tower, where he employed many family and friends through the years. He loved to travel all over the world, loved Nascar, and western movies. In addition to his parents, Shelby is preceded in death by his brothers: Henry and Tommy Brown, sister: Callie Violet, daughter: Wanda Lucero, granddaughters: Valerie Brown and Michelle Chavez, and grandson: Kyle Garrison.

Survivors

Sons                           Jody Frost and Carri                                                                        Hammer, SC                                             Andrew Brown and companion Sharon Mann                          Dry Ridge, KY

Daughters                 Jeannie Montano                                                                            Veguita, NM

                                  Betty Winterberg and Rocky                                                          Clinton

                                  Debbie O’Malley and Michael                                                       Knoxville

                                  Margie Johnson and companion George Stooksbury              Briceville

                                  Ashley Brown                                                                                  Dry Ridge, KY

Brother                    Willie Brown and Glenda                                                               LaFollette

Sister                          Bertha Hawkins and Tommy                                                         Briceville

Special Caregiver    Bertha Smith

14 Grandchildren

8 Great Grandchildren

1 Great Great Grandchild

Many other dear family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hubert Marlow officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Graves Gap Cemetery.

“I luv y’all. See you in Heaven”- Shelby G.(Flop)

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

