Shelby Gene (Flop) Brown, age 81, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at his residence. Shelby was born in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Wilburn and Elsie Ward Brown on September 29, 1936. Shelby was a United States Army Veteran. He attended Graves Gap Baptist Church in Briceville and Loveland Baptist Church in Knoxville. Shelby owned Consolidated Tank and Tower, where he employed many family and friends through the years. He loved to travel all over the world, loved Nascar, and western movies. In addition to his parents, Shelby is preceded in death by his brothers: Henry and Tommy Brown, sister: Callie Violet, daughter: Wanda Lucero, granddaughters: Valerie Brown and Michelle Chavez, and grandson: Kyle Garrison.

Survivors

Sons Jody Frost and Carri Hammer, SC Andrew Brown and companion Sharon Mann Dry Ridge, KY

Daughters Jeannie Montano Veguita, NM

Betty Winterberg and Rocky Clinton

Debbie O’Malley and Michael Knoxville

Margie Johnson and companion George Stooksbury Briceville

Ashley Brown Dry Ridge, KY

Brother Willie Brown and Glenda LaFollette

Sister Bertha Hawkins and Tommy Briceville

Special Caregiver Bertha Smith

14 Grandchildren

8 Great Grandchildren

1 Great Great Grandchild

Many other dear family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 31, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hubert Marlow officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Graves Gap Cemetery.

“I luv y’all. See you in Heaven”- Shelby G.(Flop) Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.