Sara Elizabeth “Cherry” Arnold, 90, born February 29, 1928 passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

She was a member of the Beaver Creek Cumblerland Presbyterian Church and a member of the Sarah Prater Circle and Lamplighters class.

Sara is preceded, in death by her husband, William Nathan Arnold, Jr., and her parents James Blair Prater and Sarah Arizona Blackburn. She is survived by her son, Gary Lynn Arnold of Duluth, Georgia and brother James J. Prater and Bea Baxter Prater. The family would also like thank Alice Brooks, caretaker, for her love and support. Sara was a loving mother, “Special Grandmother”, and friend to many in the community.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 2, 2018, from 5-7p.m., followed by a Memorial service at 7pm. at the Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Dr. Thomas Sweet and Rev. Fran Vickers officiating. Family and friends will gather at Woodhaven Cemetery at 11a.m. for the internment service.

Funeral arrangements will be made by Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7325 Old Clinton Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee.