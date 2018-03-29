Samuel Elmore Humphrey, age 82 of Heiskell passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at his residence. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Moss and Rittie Graham Humphrey; brother, Dorsey Humphrey; sisters, Ollie Elliott, Dixie Ridenour, Mary Kate Ballard, Virginia Ballard, Pauleen Irick, Eleanor Enlow, and Aileen Humphrey.

He is survived by:

Wife………………… Ruth Humphrey

Daughters…………. Kim Carpenter

Melaine Humphrey

Grandchildren… Logan Carpenter & wife Allie

Samantha Humphrey

Son-in-law…. Beau Carpenter

Brother…………. Calvin Humphrey & wife Wilma

Sister…………… Annette Anderson & husband Kuble of SC

Several nieces and nephews

The family would like to give special thanks to UT Hospice especially Dwayne Cleveland RN and Chaplain Phillip Groos.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Charlie Tindell officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com