Roy Poole to perform at East Side Wesleyan in LaFollette

(Submitted) The public is invited to attend a singing Sunday March 25th at 11 a.m. with Roy Poole in Concert. The East Side Wesleyan church is located at 711 S. Cumberland Ave, LaFollette.

He is a four-time platinum award-winning artist. Some of his accomplishments include the Instrumentalist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Southern Gospel, Soul-Stirring Country Praise and Worship awards. His piano style has been compared to Floyd Cramer, Roger Williams, and Ronnie Aldrich, according to a church news release.

Bring a neighbor, bring a friend to this special musical event to worship and enjoy this free singing together.

For more information call Pastor Lucas at (423) 503-2873.