Rocky Top PD seeks hit-and-run driver

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 90 Views

The Rocky Top Police Department is asking for the public’s help to track down a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident on Monday afternoon.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the crash occurred at around 4:20 pm Monday at the intersection of Creek and Main Streets near the Shop Rite grocery store and involved injuries to at least one of the drivers involved.

The RTPD says that the car that struck two vehicles at that intersection fled the scene after the collission, headed north on Highway 25W toward Campbell County.

The vehicle is described as an older-model, red or maroon Toyota sedan with damage to the right side of the car and scratches down the left side. The driver was described only as a white male who was traveling alone in the car.

If you have any information about Monday’s hit-and-run accident in Rocky Top, contact Assistant Police Chief Greg Woods at 865-426-7402. You can also contact the department via its Facebook page.

