Rocky Top PD searching for female truck thief

Rocky Top Police are searching for a female car thief. According to the RTPD’s Facebook page, at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers received a report of a vehicle being stolen from in front of a gas pump at the Pilot on North Main Street.

Officers say surveillance camera footage from the store shows an unidentified female run across the parking lot and jump into a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was parked with the engine running at a gas pump before driving south on Main Street.

Investigators say the woman appeared to be wearing a brown Carhart jacket with dark blue or black pants.

The vehicle was described as a 2000 red Chevrolet Silverado Z7 with tag no. 907BJX out of Campbell County.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to call the Rocky Top Police Department at 865-426-7402.