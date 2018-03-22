Home / Featured / Rocky Top PD searching for female truck thief

Rocky Top PD searching for female truck thief

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Rocky Top Police are searching for a female car thief. According to the RTPD’s Facebook page, at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers received a report of a vehicle being stolen from in front of a gas pump at the Pilot on North Main Street.

Officers say surveillance camera footage from the store shows an unidentified female run across the parking lot and jump into a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was parked with the engine running at a gas pump before driving south on Main Street.

Investigators say the woman appeared to be wearing a brown Carhart jacket with dark blue or black pants.

The vehicle was described as a 2000 red Chevrolet Silverado Z7 with tag no. 907BJX out of Campbell County.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to call the Rocky Top Police Department at 865-426-7402.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reminder: OR Egg Hunt Saturday; Volunteers still needed

The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2018 Egg Hunt …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved