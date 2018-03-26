Rocky Top man arrested after fleeing from deputy on bicycle

A Rocky Top man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly fled from a Sheriff’s deputy on a bicycle.

Deputy Zach bates reported that he had been on routine patrol Friday afternoon when he spotted a man later identified as Christopher Burriss riding his bicycle south on Lake City Highway. Burriss soon moved into the other lane and rode toward oncoming traffic, at which point, Bates turned on his lights and attempted to pull the cyclist over. Burriss rode into the Marathon gas station parking lot before jumping right back on to the roadway, again headed towards oncoming traffic.

Bates used his cruiser’s loudspeaker and told Burriss to pull over and Burriss turned and nodded as if to acknowledge Bates’ command.

Burriss pulled into the driveway of a home on Lake City Highway that cut all the way through the property to Cedar Lane, where he encountered a minivan that appeared to block his path, and took his feet off the pedals as if he was going to stop. As soon as he cleared the van, though, Deputy Bates reported that he began pedaling furiously and went around the vehicle in the grass.

Bates followed Burriss, who pulled over a short time later and was taken into custody on a charge of evading arrest and cited for riding his bike in an unlawful manner on a public roadway.