Roane officials consider massive school overhaul, consolidation

The Roane County School Board has unveiled another plan that would combine three of its five high schools into one larger school and make improvements to the other two high schools. If approved, Kingston, Harriman and Rockwood High Schools would be consolidated on a new campus near Roane State Community College.

The project would cost around $68 million.

The funding would also go toward improvements at Midway school. Oliver Springs High would reportedly move into the Oliver Springs Middle School building, which would be shared by the two schools.

School leaders and architects from the Lewis Group revealed their plan to County Commissioners and the public during a work session at Roane State Community College on Tuesday.

School officials, according to the Roane County News, said that the new school could be open by 2021.

The paper also reports that the “plan calls for removing present facilities at Ridge View Elementary, Harriman Middle, Roane County High and Oliver Springs High from service. Ridge View will use the present Rockwood High facility, and Harriman Middle will be moved to that nearby high school facility.”

Football fields at the high schools that would be consolidated would be used by the middle schools and the community under the proposal.

Ultimately it will be up to the Roane County Commission to approve funding for the project and those discussions will continue through the spring and beyond.