Roane man charged after being found unconscious on needles

A Roane County man was charged with two counts of child endangerment Monday afternoon after allegedly falling asleep while surrounded by needles near his children.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that 29-year-old Ronnie Lynn Green’s two-year-old child and his dog walked to a neighbor’s house on Harriman Highway and told them that they could not wake up their father. A second child, about one year old, was also seen by the neighbor outside of Green’s house. After attempting to wake up their father, the neighbor called 911.

When deputies arrived at Green’s home, he was reportedly unconscious and barely breathing, lying on around a dozen needles. Green was woken up, arrested and booked into the Roane County Jail on bonds totaling $5000.