Retire Tennessee Survey Provides Insight on What Retirees are Seeking; TN rated high for women looking to retire

(Submitted by Adventure Anderson County/Explore Oak Ridge) Ramay Winchester, the State Director for Retire Tennessee met with planned retirement communities across Tennessee to develop a survey for retirement living show attendees. They sent out 2,000 surveys and received 1,910 back. Ramay recently shared the results of this survey with the Anderson County Tourism Council. Here are some of the highlights:

Ages of those answering the survey ranged from 45-65+ with the largest percentage being 65+ (37%)

Household income ranged from $100,000-$150,000 (62%) to $300,000+ (5%)

The #1 factor in the relocation search was lower property taxes (78%) followed closely by cost of living (76%). Mild winter weather (72%) was third. Other factors specified were more opportunities for outdoor recreation (53%) and less traffic & congestion (46%).

In answering: “where would you like your next home to be” the overwhelming answer was “on a lake (41%) followed by “in the mountains” (22%)

The top four amenities in relocating were: 1-Hospitals/healthcare providers (57%); 2-walking trails (53%); 3-wellness/fitness center (47%); 4-sense of community (45%) and access to water (45%).

When asked what retirees like to spend their free time doing, top answers were 1-walking/hiking (77%); 2-traveling(65%); 3-dining (57%); 4-socializing (56%); 5-golfing (49%); 6-exercising (47%); 7-spending time with family (46%) ; 8-giving back to community/volunteering (38%)

Forty percent of those surveyed are 2-4 years out from purchasing their retirement home

Forty percent of those surveyed heard about Retire Tennessee on-line.

Tennessee Ranks in Top Ten Places for Women to Retire

Expert Market ranked the 10 best and 10 worst states for women to retire based on metrics such as the share of women-owned businesses, women’s life expectancy, and prevalence of gender-related crime. Tennessee made the list at #3 for the best states for women to retire! Check out the whole article here.