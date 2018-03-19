Reminder: AC Commission meets Monday night

The Anderson County Commission will meet in regular session on Monday March 19th at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

County Mayor Terry Frank is expected to ask Commission to hire outside legal counsel to look into several aspects of the controversy surrounding Circuit Court Clerk William Jones, who has been accused by several women of sexual harassment.

Counsel, if approved, would also be tasked with reviewing the county’s policies and procedures as far as the handling of sexual harassment allegations, and determining if they were indeed followed in this case.

With a federal lawsuit having been filed last week against Jones and the county government, it is unclear what, if any, public discussion will be able to occur during tonight’s meeting.

