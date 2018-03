The “Men In Aprons” will be hosting the Raymond Wolfenbarger Full Country Breakfast at the Faith Masonic Lodge #756 at 115 Lafayette Avenue in Oak Ridge on Saturday March 31st from 7 to 11 am. Carry-out will be available by calling 865-314-5354.

The breakfast will feature scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, grits, stewed apples, fried potatoes, coffee and orange juice.

Admission is $8 for adults; $4 for kids under 12 and it is all-you-care-to-eat!