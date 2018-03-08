RAM Reminder: Fundraiser March 24th; RAM Expedition April 28-29

First Baptist Church of Clinton will be sponsoring another Anderson County Remote Area Medical® Expedition on April 28-29, 2018. The mission of the clinic is to serve those in need of vision, dental, and medical services. The Anderson County Remote Area Medical® Clinic will be a free medical clinic supported by volunteers and donations.

As one might guess, it takes tremendous resources to host an event of this size. At the present time we are in need of approximately $20,000 in donations. Funds are used to pay for the housing of out-of-town doctors and nurses, food for our workers, snacks for our patients, tents, medical supplies, transportation, patient after care, and more.

In as effort to help off-set these costs, the RAM committee of Anderson County will be hosting a RAM Fundraiser on March 24th. 100% of the funds raised will be used to off-set these costs. To register for the event, complete the payment form located at www.andersoncountyram.com/donate.

TO VOLUNTEER: Registration is available NOW. RAM no longer uses paper applications, individuals must sign-up online at www.volunteer.RAMUSA.org remembering to select “Clinton, TN” as the event.

For more information about our RAM Clinic email- acramhost@gmail.com