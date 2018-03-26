RAM barbecue, auction raises over $5400

First Baptist Church Clinton described the turnout for its Saturday barbecue fundraiser for next month’s Remote Area Medical–or RAM–Expedition at the church as “wonderful” despite Saturday’s rain! Organizers announced Sunday that the event collected a total of $5465.00, a total that does not include money collected from ticket sales in the days leading up to fundraiser.

The RAM organizers expressed their gratitude to all those who helped out at the event as well as all those who purchased tickets and came out to support the cause.

The RAM clinic will be held April 28th & 29th at First Baptist.

The clinic parking lot will open no later than 12 a.m. midnight on Saturday, April 28. Ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m., and patients will be seen in chronological order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open at 6 a.m. This process will repeat on Sunday, April 29. Services available at the Clinton RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

RAM is still in need of Spanish translators, as well as additional dental, vision, and medical professionals to volunteer their time and skills in Clinton, Tennessee.

For more information about RAM’s mobile medical clinics or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.